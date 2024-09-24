Find out what this 101-year-old woman says is the secret to living a long life

Maybe the centenarians know something we don't.

Despite all the talk of the "best diets" containing vegetables, fruits and whole grains, there are plenty of once-viral 100-somethings whose lifestyles defied that advice — saying the secrets to a long life were to eat your porridge and avoid men, or regularly enjoy a couple of Miller High Lifes and some Johnnie Walker Blue Label whiskey.

And now a New Jersey woman turning 101 years old is sharing her secret to reaching the milestone age: avoiding vegetables.

"Don't eat vegetables, they will kill you," said Ann Bruff, a resident of the Brookdale Echelon Lake Assisted Living facility in Voorhees Township. "Eat whatever you want, but in moderation."

Bruff was honored with a birthday party at the facility on Sept. 24, 2024, her 101st birthday. Family, friends and even the Voorhees mayor attended.

Bruff was born in 1923 in Carney's Point, New Jersey, the youngest of eight children and the only one still living. She moved to West Philadelphia at age six and graduated from West Philadelphia High School.

She is a mother of three and has five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.