Watch CBS News
Local News

101-year-old New Jersey woman shares her secret to a long life: "Don't eat vegetables"

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

Find out what this 101-year-old woman says is the secret to living a long life
Find out what this 101-year-old woman says is the secret to living a long life 00:48

Maybe the centenarians know something we don't.

Despite all the talk of the "best diets" containing vegetables, fruits and whole grains, there are plenty of once-viral 100-somethings whose lifestyles defied that advice — saying the secrets to a long life were to eat your porridge and avoid men, or regularly enjoy a couple of Miller High Lifes and some Johnnie Walker Blue Label whiskey.

And now a New Jersey woman turning 101 years old is sharing her secret to reaching the milestone age: avoiding vegetables.

"Don't eat vegetables, they will kill you," said Ann Bruff, a resident of the Brookdale Echelon Lake Assisted Living facility in Voorhees Township. "Eat whatever you want, but in moderation."

Bruff was honored with a birthday party at the facility on Sept. 24, 2024, her 101st birthday. Family, friends and even the Voorhees mayor attended.

Bruff was born in 1923 in Carney's Point, New Jersey, the youngest of eight children and the only one still living. She moved to West Philadelphia at age six and graduated from West Philadelphia High School.

She is a mother of three and has five grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Joe Brandt

Joe Brandt has been a digital content producer for CBS News Philadelphia since 2022. He is a Temple University graduate and was born and raised in Pitman, NJ.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.