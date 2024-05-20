Woman charged with filing false police report about attempted rape, kidnapping at Bucks County grocery store parking lot

MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A 20-year-old woman was charged with filing a false police report about an attempted rape and kidnapping at a Redner's grocery store parking lot, the Bucks County District Attorney's Office said on Monday.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, of Bristol Township, was charged with false alarm to an agency of public safety and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and other offenses, the DA's office said. Urumova admitted to investigators she lied about the entire incident, according to the DA's office.

Daniel Pierson, the man accused of attempting to rape and kidnap Urumova on April 16, was released from the Bucks County Correctional Facility and all charges were withdrawn, the DA's office said. Pierson was behind bars for 31 days before authorities learned Urumova lied about the incident.

The DA's office said after Middletown Township Police reviewed surveillance video from multiple retailers in the area of the reported attempted rape and kidnapping, they realized there were "multiple inconsistencies and contradictory information" about Urumova's story. A detective with the Bucks County DA's office also did a forensic review of her cellphone data.

Last week, the DA's office said detectives asked Urumova about their findings and she admitted she lied about the incident. She told police she specifically targeted and identified Pierson as the attacker, according to the DA's office.

Urumova also told authorities she gave a description of Pierson's truck and identified him because she saw him and the truck in the past, the DA's office said.

Urumova was arraigned on Monday and sent to the Bucks County Correctional Facility under $30,000 bail, the DA's office said.

The case was investigated by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office and the Middletown Township Police Department.