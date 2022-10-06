11 charged with animal abuse at several turkey farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Eleven people were hit with animal cruelty charges for alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at several farms across central and southeastern Pennsylvania, state police announced on Thursday.

The charges include six felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 76 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty and 57 related summary offenses.

Here's a list of the people charged: Bryce P. Washington, 26; Miguel Turi Cantellano, 65; Juan Turi Baeza, 37; all of McSherrystown; Jason K. Turner, 22; Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 40, both of Hanover; Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville, Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29, of New Oxford; Kevin L. Wagaman, 49, of Fayetteville; Mitchell E. Buckley, 23, of Aspers; Christopher S. McArdle, 37, of Gettysburg; and Joseph Nunez Rosario, 41, of York.

Police say the 11 people charged allegedly kicked, stomped and beat the turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. They were employed by Plainville Farms to capture and crate the turkeys that were destined for food processing plants.

Police say the investigation started in August of 2021 after a complain filed by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. A PETA employee witnessed the actions of the turkey catchers, according to police.