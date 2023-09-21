Angus Cloud died from accidental overdose, coroner's office says

Angus Cloud's cause of death has been ruled an accidental overdose, a California coroner's office confirmed.

The "Euphoria" star died of acute intoxication due to the combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepine, the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau confirmed to CBS News.

Cloud, who was best known for playing the drug dealer Fezco on "Euphoria" for two seasons, died in July a week after burying his father.

In a statement following his death, Cloud's family said the actor "intensely suffered" with the loss of his father.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," his family said in the statement. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend.

"Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," his family added. "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."