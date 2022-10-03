Double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia leaves woman dead, man in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 48-year-old woman and a man in his 50s were shot in a home in Southwest Philadelphia on Monday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace around 5:15 a.m.

Police say the woman was found in the hallway on the second floor with gunshot wounds to her back. She was unresponsive and medics pronounced her dead at 7:30 a.m., police say.

The man was found in the bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a wound to the left eye. He was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in critical condition.

A local activist was at the scene and commented on the events at the home.

"If I can talk to you, I can talk to you. If I can love you, I can love you," Joyce a.k.a. Sweetsia on the Streets, a civil rights activist and block captain, said. "This is what it's about - community, love, faith and honor. Philadelphia is our city and we should stand tall and proud to protect our own city. No one shouldn't have to run away. We all need to get together and be a whole family."

No arrests were made at this point.

Two firearms were recovered.