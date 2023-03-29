Officer shoots, injures woman while serving eviction in Philadelphia

Woman fighting for her life after being shot by officer serving eviction notice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot in the head by a plain-clothed court officer who was at her apartment to serve an eviction notice in North Philadelphia.

It happened on North College Avenue in the city's Sharswood section around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Gabriel Plummer remembers the horrifying moments his wife, 35-year-old Angel Davis, was shot in the head while the couple was at their home at the Girard Court Apartment Complex. She is now being treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

"I started snapping because why would you do that?" Plummer said.

Police say a plainclothes court officer was serving an eviction notice from the hallway when a confrontation happened.

Authorities say someone inside the apartment may have been holding a knife, but Plummer denies that.

"Nobody had no weapons, nobody had no weapons at all," he said.

Police are working to find out what led up the court officer firing his weapon.

"He's allowed to have a firearm as a condition of his employment," Lt. Jason Henderson, of the Philadelphia Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Unit, said.

Investigators with the crime scene unit went in and out of the apartment for much of Wednesday, combing for clues. Police say the court officer works for a private company that assists in evictions.

"He was here by himself so I can certainly understand why he would have a firearm," Henderson said. "He has a right to protect himself."

Matt Petrillo: "Is that common to do these types of evictions alone?"

Henderson: "Of course best practices is you would like to have a couple people with you, because you never know what you might run into."

Plummer says he's searching for answers and his wife shouldn't of been shot.

Police also say part of the incident was captured on security cameras from the apartment building.

The court officer was wearing a body camera as well. At this point, no one is facing any charges.