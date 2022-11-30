Andrew Hamilton School holds 1st ever LEGO League competition

Andrew Hamilton School to host first ever LEGO league competition

Andrew Hamilton School to host first ever LEGO league competition

Andrew Hamilton School to host first ever LEGO league competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia is hosting the first-ever Lego League Competition.

The hands-on STEM competition is part of the school's digital literacy curriculum, which exposes students to robotics, coding, teamwork and digital citizenship.

The Hamilton School is the only K-8 school in the district to implement robotics in its curriculum in every grade level.

The event starts at 12:15 p.m.