Andrew Hamilton School holds 1st ever LEGO League competition
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia is hosting the first-ever Lego League Competition.
The hands-on STEM competition is part of the school's digital literacy curriculum, which exposes students to robotics, coding, teamwork and digital citizenship.
The Hamilton School is the only K-8 school in the district to implement robotics in its curriculum in every grade level.
The event starts at 12:15 p.m.
