Andrew Hamilton School holds 1st ever LEGO League competition

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Andrew Hamilton School in West Philadelphia is hosting the first-ever Lego League Competition. 

The hands-on STEM competition is part of the school's digital literacy curriculum, which exposes students to robotics, coding, teamwork and digital citizenship.

The Hamilton School is the only K-8 school in the district to implement robotics in its curriculum in every grade level.

The event starts at 12:15 p.m.

