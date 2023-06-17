Funeral held in New Jersey for 8-year-old Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, who died in Border Patrol custody in Texas

Funeral held for 8-year-old asylum seeker traveling to NYC Funeral held for 8-year-old asylum seeker traveling to NYC 00:36

LINDEN, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye in New Jersey on Saturday to an 8-year-old from Honduras hoping for a better life in New York.

The funeral for Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez was held in Linden. She died while in United States Border Patrol custody in Texas in May.

The medical examiner's office said the girl's death was related to heart disease, but her family believes more should have been done.

A Customs and Border Protection report says the girl was seen nine separate times. Officials say she was given Tamiflu, ice packs and ibuprofen.

The report further says contracted medical personnel did not consult with on-call doctors regarding her condition.