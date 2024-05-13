Watch CBS News
Amtrak riders could see delays between Philadelphia and Trenton after "trespasser" incident

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amtrak trains traveling between Philadelphia and Trenton are experiencing delays after a "trespasser" came in contact with a train east of Philly Monday morning.

In a statement posted on their website around 10:40 a.m., Amtrak said local authorities placed a hold on all tracks east of the city. By 11:30 a.m., Amtrak said all service between Philadelphia and Trenton had resumed but was operating at restricted speeds. Riders traveling on Amtrak should expect lingering delays in the area.

Earlier in the morning, Amtrak Northeast first posted on X that all service was temporarily stopped and "lengthy" delays were expected. Just after 11 a.m., the account said Train 196 and Train 131 were both canceled.

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will provide more details as new information becomes available.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 11:33 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

