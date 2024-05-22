Amtrak service temporarily suspended between Philadelphia-New York City due to downed wires

Wires on tracks causing extensive delays out of Newark-Penn Station Wires on tracks causing extensive delays out of Newark-Penn Station 01:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York City is temporarily down on Wednesday evening due to downed wires in Kearny, New Jersey.

Amtrak said crews are currently in the process of clearing the tracks and it expects "extensive delays." It's unclear when service will resume, Amtrak said.

Service Temporarily Disrupted Between New York, NY and Newark, NJhttps://t.co/54PAAdQkLl — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) May 22, 2024

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience as we work through this unexpected situation," Amtrak wrote in a statement. "Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day."

The downed wires are affecting New Jersey Transit lines going in and out of New York as well.

NEC rail service is suspended in both directions between PSNY & Metropark. NJCL is suspended in both directions between PSNY & Long Branch & Raritan Valley Line service is suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. Midtown direct is being diverted to Hoboken — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) May 22, 2024

