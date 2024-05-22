Watch CBS News
Amtrak service temporarily suspended between Philadelphia-New York City due to downed wires

By Tom Ignudo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Wires on tracks causing extensive delays out of Newark-Penn Station
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amtrak service between Philadelphia and New York City is temporarily down on Wednesday evening due to downed wires in Kearny, New Jersey. 

Amtrak said crews are currently in the process of clearing the tracks and it expects "extensive delays." It's unclear when service will resume, Amtrak said. 

"We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank you for your patience as we work through this unexpected situation," Amtrak wrote in a statement. "Customers with reservations on affected trains will typically be accommodated on trains with similar departure times or another day."

The downed wires are affecting New Jersey Transit lines going in and out of New York as well. 

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

Tom Ignudo

Tom Ignudo is a Digital Content Producer at CBS Philadelphia. Before he joined CBS Philadelphia in 2021, Tom covered high school and college sports for the Philadelphia Inquirer. He covers breaking news, sports and more.

First published on May 22, 2024 / 8:41 PM EDT

