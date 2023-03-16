Amtrak releases low-cost Night Owl Fares from New York to D.C.

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People traveling from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. can now opt for a cheap train ticket if they are willing to travel at night. Amtrak on Thursday released its Night Owl Fares starting at $5.

The cheaper train tickets will serve the Amtrak Northeast Corridor which includes New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore and Washington.

A ticket from Philadelphia to the capital, for example, costs $10, according to the Amtrak website.

Tickets are off-peak times between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The tickets are for coach only.