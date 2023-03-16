Watch CBS News
Amtrak releases low-cost Night Owl Fares from New York to D.C.

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – People traveling from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. can now opt for a cheap train ticket if they are willing to travel at night. Amtrak on Thursday released its Night Owl Fares starting at $5.

The cheaper train tickets will serve the Amtrak Northeast Corridor which includes New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Wilmington, Baltimore and Washington.

A ticket from Philadelphia to the capital, for example, costs $10, according to the Amtrak website.

Tickets are off-peak times between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The tickets are for coach only.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 16, 2023 / 12:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

