Amtrak cancels more than a dozen Northeast Corridor trains due to winter weather

NEW YORK -- Amtrak has cancelled more than a dozen trains along the Northeast Corridor because of freezing cold temperatures and more incoming snow.

Acela trains headed to New York from cities like Boston and Washington D.C. are not running Thursday, leaving commuters with limited options.

Other trains around the state and country are also impacted, including the Maple Leaf operating between Albany and Toronto, Lakeshore Limited and Empire Builder.

Train 2103 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2153 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2117 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2159 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2121 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2163 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2190 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2104 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2162 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2108 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2170 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2124 Thursday, January 18 is canceled in its entirety.

Train 2150 Thursday, January 18 is canceled between WAS - NYP; Originates in New York (NYP).

Amtrak says customers with reservations will be accommodated on trains with similar departure times, or on another day.

"It was a lot of back and forth over the phone. They sent me a link to change, and when I clicked on the link, I was like what about theses prices? It should be zero. So then I called, and while I was on hold, I went back on, and it was zero-zero," one passenger told CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook early Thursday morning at Penn Station.

Customers can find up-to-date train status information on Amtrak.com, in their free mobile app or by following @AmtrekNECAlerts on X.

For more information on additional cancellations due to the winter weather, click here.