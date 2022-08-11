America's VetDogs seeking puppy raisers for veterans in New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- There's a push to find volunteers that are willing to train puppies in New Jersey. These puppies will eventually help out people like veterans and first responders in a big way.

Calling all puppy lovers. There's an urgent need for volunteer puppy raisers in the Trenton, New Jersey, area. You will have a big role in shaping the lives of a service dog for someone in need.

"We are looking for puppy raisers for our future assistance pups for America's VetDogs and the Guide Dog Foundation," Lorin Bruzzese, the puppy program manager at America's VetDogs, said.

America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides specially trained guide dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities, is looking for puppy raisers. Puppy raisers welcome a dog into their homes at 8 weeks old and raise them for at least a year before they're returned to the organization, formally trained and placed in their forever home.

"We rely on our volunteers to provide pups with foundational training and socialization," Bruzzese said, "and we do a lot of confidence building and basic obedience training within the first year of a pup's training with our organizations."

No prior dog training is needed and the organization does provide puppy advisers to help the volunteers throughout their journey.

America's VetDogs also covers the cost of all necessities, including veterinary care.

Volunteers are only responsible for food, which is often generously donated.

Organizers say the pros are endless when it comes to changing the life of a dog and someone in need.

"Really, it is a phenomenal experience for somebody who has visual impairment or another disability to be paired with a dog that is not only a very loving companion but has skills that really impact that person's independence," Bruzzese said.