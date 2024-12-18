Families impacted by disaster treated to an early Christmas in Philadelphia: "Be grateful and thankful"

Families impacted by disaster treated to an early Christmas in West Philly from American Red Cross

Families impacted by disaster over the past year were treated to an early Christmas thanks to the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania Wednesday night.

The Red Cross hosted a children's party inside their West Philadelphia house that serves as a shelter immediately after tragedy strikes.

"It warms my heart," said Jennifer Graham, CEO of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Pennsylvania. "It's nice to see these families coming back with smiles on their faces. When they came in, it was a different experience."

Nine-year-old Skylar Jackson lost her house last January in a bad fire.

"I remember I was doing my homework at the dinner table and then I looked in the back, which was the shed, and I just seen flames," she said.

Skylar and her mom Marquita stayed at the Red Cross House for three weeks as they were trying to figure out where to go.

"It meant a lot because I was actually warm, a little bit more warm here than outside because it was still winter," she adds.

"I won't lie, it was horrible," said Marquita Jackson. She calls support from the Red Cross a lifesaver as she's still working toward a permanent home.

"If it wasn't for the Red Cross I didn't know what I would do honestly," said Marquita.

For now, she's counting her blessings for her family and the many volunteers who brought her hope after heartache.

"I would say be grateful and thankful for what you do have," said Marquita.