American Red Cross needs blood donors "immediately"

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) -- The American Red Cross held a blood drive Wednesday after falling short of donations this summer.

"Quick, let me run and go give blood," that is what 54-year-old Jennifer Schwoebel-Flood of Wynnewood hoped people do when they hear how desperately new blood donations are needed.

She said she started donating when she was just 16 years old. She gave again Wednesday at the blood drive at Sacred Heart Academy Bryn Mawr.

"It is so easy to give, and it does so much," she explained.

This drive came as Red Cross officials reported collecting 26,000 fewer donations in May than was needed to meet patients' needs. Donor levels were also low in June. And with the July Fourth holiday, officials urged to donors to make appointments as soon as possible.

"I know that there's many people that don't have the ability to give or maybe they're just too scared to," said Carli Brumbach of Bryn Mawr. She said she also gives frequently and even tracks her donation.

"I use the American Red Cross app, and it shows me where my blood goes, and it's just important to understand that something so small that takes a half hour out of my day can ultimately save a life," Brumbach said.

Bryn Mawr and the Red Cross will continue the hunt for donations.

Church of the Redeemer Parish House will host its own drive on Thursday.