American Dream mall reopens after Black Friday bomb threat in East Rutherford, New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The American Dream mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey was evacuated on Black Friday, as state police investigated a bomb threat.

Someone reported there was a bomb inside the mall shortly before 7:15 a.m., according to New Jersey State Police.

Gov. Phil Murphy said on social media the mall was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

"If you're on site, all customers, tenants, and employees should follow guidance from law enforcement and walk to the nearest exit and safely evacuate the building out of an abundance of caution," the governor posted.

People in the area received emergency alerts on their phones saying to use the nearest exits and to avoid elevators.

A police bomb unit and K-9 unit did a sweep of the mall, but did not find any explosives.

Shoppers were allowed back inside about two hours later once the all-clear was given.

"American Dream was evacuated this morning following what was later deemed a non-credible threat. This was done out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of our employees and guests is and will always be our priority. The center has already re-opened," a mall spokesperson said in a statement. "We look forward to a joyous and safe holiday season."

The governor later posted there was "no imminent threat" at the mall.

"We will remain vigilant to ensure everyone stays safe this holiday season," he wrote.

State police say the investigation continues, and it's unclear if anyone will face charges.

The New York Jets, who are scheduled to play next door at MetLife Stadium, said the stadium is not impacted and parking lots will open as planned at 10 a.m.