American Airlines streamlines bus service for travelers from Allentown, Atlantic City airports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An American Airlines bus service is now taking passengers between airports, making it easier to connect. The luxury coach bus service called the Landline, carries travelers from Lehigh Valley International and Atlantic City International airports to make connecting flights at Philadelphia International Airport.

New this month, Landline passengers will no longer have to get re-screen at PHL to board connecting flights.

"So for the first time ever," David Sunde, the CEO of Landline Company, said, "passengers who have already been through screening will be able to transit between two airports on something that isn't an airplane."

The TSA worked with Landline to make the seamless transition possible for travelers.