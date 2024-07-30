American Airlines expands 'Landline' Bus service connecting Wilmington Airport with PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – American Airlines announced that it's expanding its Landline bus connection service from Philadelphia International Airport to include Wilmington Airport. Passengers flying out of PHL can check their bags to their final destinations and pass through TSA before boarding the bus in Wilmington, Delaware.

The service officially starts on Oct. 7. The bus will arrive at PHL inside of the secured area for passengers at Terminal F.

In a news release, the airline says that passengers can avoid having to park at PHL and waiting in variable security lines. The service between Wilmington and Philadelphia will have six round trips each day.

American also says each bus is handicap accessible and has onboard Wi-Fi, power outlets, and a restroom.

According to the airline's website, there are existing bus connections between Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley International Airport, and Atlantic City. In August, American is expanding bus service to include Wilkes-Barre Scranton, too.

Travelers can book a bus connection when they book their flight. American says they will also receive reward miles with the airline for the ground transit.