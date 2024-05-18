American Airlines flight makes sudden landing at PHL after potential mechanical issue

New Hope, Pa. gearing up for Pride parade; Stotesbury Cup Regatta Day 2 kicks off | Digital Brief

New Hope, Pa. gearing up for Pride parade; Stotesbury Cup Regatta Day 2 kicks off | Digital Brief

New Hope, Pa. gearing up for Pride parade; Stotesbury Cup Regatta Day 2 kicks off | Digital Brief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An American Airlines flight that departed Philadelphia on Saturday morning had to return before it could complete its trip, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia International Airport said.

The flight, American Airlines 4372, landed out of caution after a "potential mechanical issue" was detected, a spokesperson for American Airlines said, adding that no emergency was declared on the plane. The flight returned about an hour after departing.

The spokesperson did not say what the potential issue was.

No injuries were reported. Passengers deplaned and waited in the terminal until they could board a new plane.

Maps from FlightAware, a flight tracking website, show the flight departed at 11:02 a.m. bound for Memphis, Tennessee, later turned around over Maryland and landed back at PHL.