New program aimed at helping parents decide if their kids are ready to own cellphone

New program aimed at helping parents decide if their kids are ready to own cellphone

New program aimed at helping parents decide if their kids are ready to own cellphone

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) -- When should kids have their own cellphones? With school about to open, it's a question many families are dealing with.

A new program is all about creating safe and healthy media habits, and now, the American Academy of Pediatrics has a new online tool to help.

In West Chester, Bennett Cox has been busy with sports, and like many 11-year-olds, he also wants a cellphone.

"I'm a little nervous with social media, cyberbullying, things like that," Lezlie Cox, Bennett's mom, said. "But he's in a lot of sports and over friend's houses. It might be easier for him to make plans if he had one."

It's an issue many parents face -- when is the right time to get kids a phone?

To help families decide, the American Academy of Pediatrics and AT&T are launching new tools.

"A lot of it is going to be about saying to your kids, 'hey, show me your digital world, show me what games you play or what YouTubers you follow,'" Dr. Jenny Radesky said, "and have healthy conversations."

The questionnaire asks does your child keep track of their things and whether you trust their judgment when you aren't there to gauge if the family is in the ready zone or not yet.

Parents can also build a customized media plan for the whole family.

"What boundaries do you want to set around technology so kids can have healthy sleep, they can have undistracted homework time?" Radesky said. "Whatever is important to your family. Controlling tech and enjoying it, not feeling controlled by it."

Bennett thinks he's responsible enough for a cellphone.

"I'll tell my mom if I'm watching something that's not good because sometimes, it just pops up," Bennett said.

Cox thinks it's best when kids can just be kids without screens.

"The kids should be out playing," Cox said, "not sitting at home on the iPads or, you know, doing social media stuff."

Media use among tweens and teens has skyrocketed since the pandemic. One study shows teens spend over eight and half hours a day on screens.

To take the questionnaire, click here.