New study says more exposure of loud noise from infancy to childhood can last a lifetime

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics said excessive exposure to loud noises can be detrimental to children and sound machines can cause more harm to children than previously thought.

Millions of children are at risk for hearing loss because they're exposed to high volumes of noise and at close range.

The world is a loud place and we are constantly exposed to excessive noise levels, especially kids.

"It's hard to get these things away from them," Christina Cattell said.

"My daughter has earbuds in her ears at all times, unless she's lost them," Candi Carter said.

Experts said those earbuds are usually too loud.

A new study from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that many kids are exposed to potentially harmful noise from infancy and the effects can last a lifetime.

"Once hearing is lost, that is generally permanent," Dr. Sophie Balk, of Children's Hospital at Montefiore, said.

"It could be like immediately after a loud blast, like an explosion. But more likely it's due to repeated exposures over time to less loud noises, but noises that are still too loud," she said.

Doctors said that's usually what happens with ear pods and headphones. The study also noted concerns about infants' exposure to sleep machines or sound machines.

"If you are going to use a sleep machine, set it at the lowest volume possible, for the shortest time possible, and set it as far away from the baby as possible," Balk said.

In addition to turning down the volume, experts said it's a good idea for kids and teens to take listening breaks and use earbuds with caution.

It's estimated about 60% of adolescents listen to music at volumes over safe limits.