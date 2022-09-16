Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with rape, sexual abuse of children
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims.
Ameer Sutton-Best, 31, of Parkesburg, worked as a volunteer coach at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center. He faces several charges, including rape and sexual abuse of children.
He is being held at Chester County prison on $1 million bail.
