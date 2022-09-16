Watch CBS News
Crime

Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach charged with rape, sexual abuse of children

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach accused of raping teen
Parkesburg Point Youth Center volunteer basketball coach accused of raping teen 00:29

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A volunteer basketball coach in Chester County has been arrested for allegedly raping a young teenager. Police are concerned there could be more victims. 

Ameer Sutton-Best, 31, of Parkesburg, worked as a volunteer coach at the Parkesburg Point Youth Center. He faces several charges, including rape and sexual abuse of children. 

He is being held at Chester County prison on $1 million bail.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 12:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.