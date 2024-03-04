Ambler's Memorial to the Lost drives awareness of gun violence in Montgomery County

AMBLER, Pa. (CBS) -- A colorful display offers a tragic reminder of lives lost to gun violence ahead of a discussion on the issue at Upper Dublin Lutheran Church from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

On Susquehanna Road near Route 309, T-shirts lined the outside of the church Monday. The shirts represented men, women and kids killed by gun violence. Pastor Keith Anderson has walked past them for the past two weeks, each with a name and age.

"It's heartbreaking, really. This is 81 people who have lost their lives to gun violence in Montgomery County in the last five years," Anderson said.

This is the Memorial to the Lost, an exhibit that travels throughout the Philadelphia area's five counties. Anderson said this display did not represent every circumstance.

"That doesn't include suicides, which is the majority of gun deaths," he said.

This display would lead to a much larger discussion in the community about gun violence. The hope was it will lead to action.

"We hope to bring more of them into the fold, so that they are working actively to bring about change, because it takes people to bring about change," said Bryan Miller, Executive Director of the group Heeding God's Call to End Gun Violence.

The group maintains the memorial and scheduled a discussion on the issue at the church for the upcoming weekend.

"We'll have a table there, a Heeding God's Call table where we'll be talking to whoever will come talk to us about getting involved in the movement," Miller said.

He hopes people will get involved to put an end to gun violence.

"And chances to sign letter to their legislators, as well, on specific gun bills and so on, so we are providing opportunities for activity," he said.

Anderson shared this message for the families of each victim.

"I would just tell them that they are not alone, that people love them, people remember, and hopefully in the work that we do, their loved one's passing will not be in vain," he said.