Amber Alert canceled for missing child in Paterson, New Jersey

NEW YORK -- An Amber Alert was issued overnight for a missing 2-year-old boy in Paterson, New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police sent out the alert shortly after 2 a.m. Friday. It was cancelled a few hours later around 6 a.m.

Police said the boy was last seen with a suspect, named Junior Nunez, in Paterson.

Investigators said they were traveling in a 2012 black Acura MDX with New Jersey license plate: Y78SYU.

CBS New York learned the car had been seen coming into New York City.

At this point, it's unclear where it was found or if any charges will be filed.