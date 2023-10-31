Watch CBS News
Missing 3-year-old boy found safe inside car stolen from Newark, police say

By Dave Carlin

/ CBS New York

Missing boy found safe after car stolen from Newark
Missing boy found safe after car stolen from Newark 01:49

NEWARK, N.J. -- A missing 3-year-old boy has been found safe after police say he was inside a car that was stolen from Newark

The car was reported stolen Tuesday morning on Wilson Avenue near Komorn Street.

Authorities issued an AMBER Alert for the missing child around 9:55 a.m. 

Police said they found him unharmed around 10:30 a.m. He was located inside the stolen car on Liberty Avenue in Jersey City.

The boy was seen being placed into an ambulance, and a woman sources identified as a relative -- possibly his mother -- was escorted to a police car to be reunited with him.  

Police are still investigating whether the child was left in the car while it was running or had the keys inside, or if the car was forcibly stolen from the driver.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspect. 

Stick with CBS New York for the latest updates in this developing story.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 10:16 AM



