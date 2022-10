HARRISBURG (CBS) -- Pennsylvania State Police canceled an Amber Alert for two young children on Thursday morning. Authorities say 5-year-old Ammon Long and 4-year-old Ezekial Long have been located.

The children were reportedly abducted on the 2000 block of Holly in Harrisburg City in a vehicle operated by Kenneth Smiley, 39.

AMBER Alert UPDATE: The LONG children were located and are safe. The AMBER Alert is canceled. Thank you for the RTs. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) October 27, 2022