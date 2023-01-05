Father causing Amber Alert in Cumberland County charged: Prosecutor's office

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) – The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said on Thursday that they arrested a man in connection with an earlier released Amber Alert. Twenty-two-year-old Ramon B. Rivera, Jr., of Vineland, allegedly failed to return with his 7-month-old daughter Emerie Rivera Black.

New Jersey State Police canceled an Amber Alert around 7:30 a.m. Rivera allegedly fled with his daughter on Wednesday evening, prosecutors say. They say they contacted him asking to return to Vineland, but he refused.

Authorities say Rivera was taken into custody in Logan Township. The child was with him.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said Rivera has been charged with simple assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful possession of a weapon, harassment and petty disorderly.