Amazon Prime Day: Tracking your order and what to do if packages get lost/stolen

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Whether you stocked up on school supplies, bought a new video game, or several air purifiers, the buying frenzy of Amazon Prime Day is over. Now comes the wait for deliveries to come to your doorstep.

Amazon claims the majority of deliveries make it to customers without issues. The company said it has 24/7 customer service to "work with customers directly to make it right" if a package does get lost or stolen.

Customers can track packages via its app or website, with estimated delivery windows of two to four hours, Amazon said. It also provides a map-tracking feature that shows when the driver is close.

Prime members can select their "Amazon Day," which designates a day of the week to deliver packages. The company also said it has photo-on-delivery, which provides customers with evidence of delivery, and in-garage deliveries.

Pick-up options are also available, Amazon said, with destinations at convenience and grocery stores, apartment buildings and more. Customers can find a nearby location on its website.