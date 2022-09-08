New Amazon Fresh store opens in Delaware County

BROOMALL, Pa. (CBS) -- Thursday will be the grand opening of the new Amazon Fresh store in Delaware County. The grocery store has something no other stores in the area has.

This Amazon Fresh store opened around 7 a.m. The big difference between this store is that customers can skip the checkout line.

One man CBS3 spoke with said he's been waiting outside the store since about 4:30 a.m.

"We thought people would be camping out, but nobody was," Steve Lavelle, the first customer in line, said. "So we're happy to be number one."

The store is located on Springfield Road in Broomall. It's the first in the Philly area to offer Just Walk Out shopping by using the Amazon app. You just grab your item, scan it and walk out.

Inside, customers can find national brands as well as local brands like La Colombe, Unique Pretzels.

To help roll this out, they're hosting festivities all weekend, including giveaways and discounts for prime members.

This location has created hundreds of jobs and they are still hiring for roles.

Anyone interested can check out Amazon's website.