Amanda Seyfried does ride-along with Philadelphia police while filming "Long Bright River" series

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amanda Seyfried and author Liz Moore were in Philadelphia and met police officers for a ride-along on Tuesday as they film a new TV series adapted from Moore's bestselling book "Long Bright River."

Seyfried will be playing a Philadelphia police officer named Mickey on the beat in Kensington in the series.

Seyfried and Moore were visiting the 26th Police District, which includes parts of Kensington. They posed for pictures with officers that were shared on the district's Facebook page.

The 26th District was honored to host actress Amanda Seyfried and author Liz Moore for a ride along today. Liz’s book,... Posted by 26th Police District Advisory Council on Tuesday, January 23, 2024

The book follows Seyfried's character Mickey walking her police beat, and her sister Kacey, who's battling opioid addiction in the same neighborhood. When Kacey goes missing, Mickey takes it upon herself to solve the case and find her.

The series is coming out on the streaming app Peacock.

According to The Cinemaholic, filming for the series has mostly taken place in New York.