Montco school unveils book vending machine that rewards students for positivity

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A new vending machine program across the North Penn School District aims to promote the love of literacy with book purchases where the currency is good behavior.

The recently installed vending machine at A.M. Kulp Elementary School was the brainchild of librarian Alyssa Nedorezov who wanted to encourage students to grow their home libraries and foster a life-long love of reading.

The vending machine is part of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program across the district. At A.M. Kulp students who model their "be" statements of be positive, be respectful, and be responsible earn tokens to take to the vending machine in exchange for a book to bring home.

North Penn School District

"Having the book vending machine in the front lobby of our school provides yet another avenue to get books in the hands of students, helping to bridge the gap between engagement and literacy," librarian Alyssa Nedorezov said in a statement. "This allows students to build upon their own personal libraries at home, encouraging good reading habits in all aspects of their lives."

The books meant for students kindergarten through sixth grade were purchased with the help of Title I funding.