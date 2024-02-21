Watch CBS News
Local News

Montco school unveils book vending machine that rewards students for positivity

By Terra Sullivan

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: February 20, 2024
Digital Brief: February 20, 2024 03:22

HATFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- A new vending machine program across the North Penn School District aims to promote the love of literacy with book purchases where the currency is good behavior.

The recently installed vending machine at A.M. Kulp Elementary School was the brainchild of librarian Alyssa Nedorezov who wanted to encourage students to grow their home libraries and foster a life-long love of reading.

The vending machine is part of Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program across the district. At A.M. Kulp students who model their "be" statements of be positive, be respectful, and be responsible earn tokens to take to the vending machine in exchange for a book to bring home.

book-vending-machine.jpg
North Penn School District

"Having the book vending machine in the front lobby of our school provides yet another avenue to get books in the hands of students, helping to bridge the gap between engagement and literacy," librarian Alyssa Nedorezov said in a statement. "This allows students to build upon their own personal libraries at home, encouraging good reading habits in all aspects of their lives."  

The books meant for students kindergarten through sixth grade were purchased with the help of Title I funding

First published on February 21, 2024 / 1:31 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.