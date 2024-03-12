Watch CBS News
Alzheimer's Foundation accepting scholarship applications from students affected by the disease

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Alzheimer's Foundation of America is offering scholarships to high school seniors affected by the disease or other dementia-related illnesses. 

Students should submit an essay or video describing how Alzheimer's has affected their lives and what they learned about themselves, their families and their communities through the experience. 

Some examples of experience with the disease include:

  • Having a loved one with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia-related illness
  • Helping care for someone with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia-related illness
  • Volunteering or working in a care setting that serves individuals with dementia
  • Raising Alzheimer's awareness in their school or community
  • Conducting Alzheimer's research

Applicants must be attending a U.S. college or university this fall. 

The top prize is a $5,000 scholarship. 

Entries are due at 5 p.m. April 1. See more details and apply at www.alzfdn.org/scholarship.

