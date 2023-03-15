Alzheimer's disease numbers increasing as baby boomers age: study

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Alzheimer's disease numbers are increasing, according to a new report from the Alzheimer's Association. The study shows the number of people being diagnosed continues to go up as the baby boomer population ages.

William Rodriguez has been caring for his wife Maria since her Alzheimer's diagnosis several years ago. He says he realized something was off when his wife began misplacing things.

"Silverware and plates and whatever came into her mind," Rodriguez said, "and she would stick it underneath that bookcase."

It's estimated 6.7 million Americans over the age of 65 are now living with Alzheimer's, a number that is projected to grow to nearly 13 million by 2050.

A new Alzheimer's Association report also finds patients and doctors are not talking about memory concerns.

"It's important for primary care physicians to make this discussion a routine part of clinical care to get patients, the diagnosis and the care that they need," said Dr. Nicole Purcell, a neurologist and senior director of clinical practice with the Alzheimer's Association.

Neurologists say without these essential conversations, patients lose out on early interventions and possible clinical trials for treatment.

The new report also estimates more than 11 million caregivers are providing unpaid care in the U.S.

"Caregiving is a difficult job," Purcell said. "Approximately 59 of caregivers report experiencing emotional stress as a result of care."

Rodriguez says as his wife's memories are fading.

"I like to remember her the way she was," Rodriguez said, "not the way she is."

He focuses on remembering all the joyful moments he has had with the love of his life for more than 50 years.