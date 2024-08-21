Alvin Attles, Warriors legend and coach of 1975 championship team, dead at 87

Alvin Attles, a legendary figure in Golden State Warriors history as a player and championship coach, died Tuesday, according to the team.

In a statement Wednesday, the Warriors said Attles died at his East Bay home, surrounded by his family. He was 87.

"Alvin Attles did not just epitomize what it meant to be a Warrior—he was Mr. Warrior," the team said.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shakes hands with former coach Al Attles after Game 5 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals against the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, May 27, 2015. The Warriors won 104-90. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

"As a player, coach, general manager, ambassador, and most of all, as a person, Alvin set the standards of professionalism and class by which we all strive to achieve. He leaves behind a profound legacy within the game of basketball and the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and humanitarian. We mourn his loss alongside his wife, Wilhelmina, son Alvin, and all who knew and loved him," the Warriors went on to say.

Attles' ties to the franchise date back to 1960, when he was drafted in the fifth-round by the then-Philadelphia Warriors. His affiliation with the Warriors represents the longest stint with a single franchise for any one person in NBA history.

Known as "The Destroyer", Attles played 11 years for the Warriors, with his final two seasons as a player / coach. After playing, Attles spent 13 seasons as head coach, leading the team to its first Bay Area championship in 1975.

"He taught me valuable lessons on being a professional that couldn't be learned on the court. Later, as our coach during the 1975 championship season, he exemplified leadership, togetherness and a keen strategic ability that enabled us to succeed at the highest level," said Warriors legend Rick Barry.

With a 557-518 record, Attles holds the team's record for most coaching wins.

"Most of the great organizations with a lot of history have one player who everybody associates with that franchise," current Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said in a statement. "Al Attles is that guy for us. He's the face of our franchise for many generations of Warriors fans. We're lucky to have him."

Following his coaching career, Attles also served as the team's general manager, heading the team's basketball operations for three years. His number, 16, is one of six retired by the Warriors.

Attles received multiple honors for his basketball career, including the John W. Bunn Lifetime Achievement Award by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and the National Basketball Coaches Association's Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017.

In 2019, Attles was inducted into the basketball Hall of Fame.

Attles is survived by his wife Wilhelmina and son Alvin.

The team said anyone wishing to send flowers should address them to Fouché's Hudson Funeral Home at 3665 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Attles Center for Excellence at 5627 Telegraph Avenue, Suite 131, Oakland, CA 94609.