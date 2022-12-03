Almost 200 animals rescued from puppy mill in Ocean County

BRICK, N.J. (CBS) -- Two people in Ocean County were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment Friday night, police say. Officers responded to a house in Ocean County following an anonymous complaint about a possible puppy mill.

When officers arrived they rescued nearly 200 animals, but for at least two dogs help was too late.

Police in Brick, New Jersey were at a home on Arrowhead Park Drive on Friday at 7:30 p.m. where they were met by the residents, 49-year-old Aimee Lonczak and 58-year-old Michele Nycz.

During the initial interview, officers could smell a strong animal odor coming from the house. They were permitted to enter the home where they were met by an abundance of neglected animals.

Inside, there were dogs and cats in crates stacked up on top of each other.

Police called for assistance from the hazmat team as the house was covered in feces. That is also when they found two dead dogs inside the house.

It took rescuers about 10 hours to remove all animals who were sent to a number of area shelters.

A responding veterinarian also sent at least eight animals for emergency veterinary care.

Further investigation also revealed that a 16-year-old teenager, Lonczak's daughter, was living in the house. Lonczak and Nycz were arrested for animal cruelty and child endangerment.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be filed.