Alligator owner staged abandonment in Neptune, NJ: MCSPCA

Man who found alligator in Neptune was actually owner: MCSPCA

Man who found alligator in Neptune was actually owner: MCSPCA

Man who found alligator in Neptune was actually owner: MCSPCA

NEPTUNE, N.J., (CBS) -- A juvenile alligator that was supposedly found abandoned in a parking lot in Neptune, New Jersey, was allegedly staged. The Monmouth County SPCA says the person who claimed to have found the gator was actually the owner.

The man allegedly purchased the gator at a reptile show in Pennsylvania.

The man is facing charges for keeping a prohibited and dangerous exotic species.

OWNER OF NEPTUNE ALLIGATOR FOUND 🐊 Earlier this week, a juvenile alligator was discovered supposedly abandoned in an... Posted by Monmouth County SPCA on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Authorities say he staged the abandonment along with a juvenile.

The minor was going to take custody of the animal, but his parents wouldn't allow him to keep it.

The gator is safe and has been transported to the Cape May Zoo, the MCSPCA says.

The juvenile gator is safe and has been transported to the Cape May Zoo.