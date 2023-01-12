Watch CBS News
After several hours, crews rescue man trapped in trench in Allentown

By CBS3 Staff, Alicia Roberts

/ CBS Philadelphia

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- After eight hours, crews in Allentown rescued a man trapped in a trench on Wednesday. Dozens of emergency workers worked to free the man, who was stuck in five feet of dirt.

At around 2 p.m., he and another man were doing work in the backyard of a home on West Gordon and North Fulton Streets when they became stuck in the trench. One of the men was able to climb out using a ladder. 

Crews were working on a project with a backhoe when two men got stuck in the back of a building.

Throughout the rescue, crews say the man remained conscious and communicated with rescuers.

Crews told CBS Philadelphia this is a very meticulous rescue, and they had to use buckets and shovels to safely free the man.

