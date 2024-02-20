Watch CBS News
4 people taken to the hospital after shooting in Allentown: police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a shooting in Allentown, according to police.

Allentown police said at least three people were shot and one person was injured in the area of the 1800 block of West Turner Street.

There are no arrests at this time with no information on a suspect or motive.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Philadelphia for updates.



