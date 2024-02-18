Lehigh County man fatally shot outside of 1-year-old's birthday party in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A 33-year-old man was killed after getting into an altercation outside of a 1-year-old relative's birthday party in Allentown Saturday night, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan shared in a news release.

Miguel S. Dalmasi was fatally shot near South Dauphin Street and East Walnut Street Saturday at around 7:48 p.m., Holihan said.

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting happened after two groups of people got into an altercation outside of a baby's first birthday celebration. The dispute appears to be because one of the groups was uninvited to the party and still tried to go inside, Holihan said.

Investigators believe at least one person from the group that was trying to go into the party shot at Dalmasi multiple times, before their whole group left the scene.

Allentown police and medics arrived shortly afterward, and officials said Dalmasi then died.

No one else was shot or injured in the shooting Saturday night.

No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The Allentown Police Department, Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Lehigh County Homicide Task Force and the Lehigh County DA's Office are overseeing the case.

Anyone with information regarding the Saturday night shooting is asked to call the Allentown Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 610-437-7721.