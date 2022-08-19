3-alarm fire breaks out in section of rowhomes in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze in Allentown, Friday morning. It happened on the 1500 block of Liberty Street.

The Allentown Fire Department says the fire broke out just before 10 a.m. in a section of rowhomes.

CBS3 is told one person jumped from the building before firefighters arrived, and a firefighter was injured by equipment. None of those injuries are life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.