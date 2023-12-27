Allentown fire at PPL substation left thousands of residents without power

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A fire that broke out at a PPL substation in Allentown left more than 8,400 people temporarily without power Wednesday evening.

Allentown fire officials told CBS News Philadelphia that the fire broke out at the substation on 14th Street and Summer Avenue. Traffic lights in parts of the city even stopped working because of the outage.

Ahleah Stauffer posted this video of the fire on Facebook earlier Wednesday evening.

Never a dull moment in Allentown. Posted by Ahleah Stauffer on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

PPL said all of their customers power was restored just after 6:15 p.m. However, in an unrelated instance, there are still 71 residences without power in Lehigh County.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but it has been placed under control at this time.

A fire in a PP&L substation in the area of 14th St. and Sumner Ave. is causing power outages in the area. pic.twitter.com/49tuT21X3h — Allentown Fire Department (@AllentownFD) December 27, 2023