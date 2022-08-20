Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: 28-year-old man shot, killed in Allentown

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Allentown on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened around 15th and Union Streets around 2 a.m.

He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest and pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.

Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 20, 2022 / 10:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.