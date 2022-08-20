Police: 28-year-old man shot, killed in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Allentown on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened around 15th and Union Streets around 2 a.m.
He was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest and pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.
Police say an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
