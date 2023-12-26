Sixers legend Allen Iverson says he wants a formal role with the team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Allen Iverson wants to be more involved with the Philadelphia 76ers, he said in a recent interview.

"My role there is nowhere near where I think it's supposed to be," he said about his former team on an episode of "Headliners with Rachel Nicols," which streams on Paramount+ and Showtime.

Asked what he would want his role with the team to be, he said: "It would be multiple things. Obviously, talk to players about what's going on, and be there for them if they want to talk to me about anything. I want to be there for any type of advice I can give."

"Anything that Allen Iverson can do, that's what I want to do," he said. The legendary Sixers player has said in the past he's not interested in coaching.

Allen Iverson celebrates after hitting a shot late in the game against the Detroit Pistons in Game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2005 NBA Playoffs at Wachovia Center on April 29, 2005. Getty Images

Iverson finished his NBA career as a Hall of Famer, won the MVP award in 2001, made 11 All-Star appearances, including winning the game MVP twice, earned All-NBA First Team three times and was a four-time scoring champion. He retired as a Sixer in 2010.

Despite his success on the court, Iverson said on Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Club Shay Shay, in 2021 that he believed he could have been even better in the NFL.

Still, he sounded confident he could contribute to the Sixers organization.

"Just anything that I have, as a basketball savant," Iverson told Nichols, "use me."

