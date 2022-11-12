Watch CBS News
Allegheny County teenager donates 200 turkeys to veterans

By CBS3 Staff

CBS Philadelphia

TARENTUM, Pa. (CBS) – A Pennsylvania teenager continues his mission to give back to local veterans. 17-year-old Wesley Westerman from Allegheny County has collected enough turkeys to give to more than 200 military veterans.

And it's not just the turkey, but the entire Thanksgiving meal.

Westerman started the turkey drive when he was just 13, and it's been growing ever since.

He now has the help of two motorcycle clubs, the VFW and his family. But, he says he's not stopping there.

"I just wanted to keep going. I want other people within the community to start realizing that we need to get this bigger and start expanding," Wesley said. "I mean, Pa. is a big state and, I mean, we could definitely help put a lot of veterans."

Wesley Westerman says this year, delivering the turkeys is much easier because he finally has his driver's license.

CBS3 Staff
The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

November 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

