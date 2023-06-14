All 5 meerkats die at the Philadelphia Zoo due to an unknown toxin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Zoo is trying to solve the mystery surrounding the deaths of five of its meerkats. They say all five died this month because of an unknown toxin.

The zoo is teaming up with the United States Department of Agriculture to investigate how the meerkats died.

All five meerkats were brought in as a group of siblings 12 years ago.

"We suspect that it was potentially a dye that we use to mark these animals so that we can identify them as individuals. It's a dye that we have used for over 30 years and used it successfully. It has been used in the agricultural industry and also in research with wild animals," said Rachel Metz, the zoo's vice president of animal well-being.

Metz says necropsy results are pending to determine the causes of death.