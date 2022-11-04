Alia's Phillie Phanatic balloon creation is blowing up

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) - A balloon artist from Bristol Township has caught the attention of the Phillies.

With the right balloons, a few pumps of air, and a couple of twists later, Alia Hymon's masterpiece is a balloon version of the Phillies Phanatic.

"I make custom balloons all the time and I said I think I can do this," Hymon said. "I do this in my sleep, so I came up with the Phanatic and ever since it's been blowing up."

She's been making her Phanatic creation for three years but it wasn't until two weeks ago when the Phillies reached out for one of their own to be displayed right by the World Series trophies.

"It turns out I'm pretty good at it. I've been twisting and twisting, and people just seem to love it," Hymon said.

Fans are loving it so much the 21-year-old gets help from her mom so she can keep up with the demand.

"When she does need some help, I can twist a little bit," mom Tina Hancock said.

After making more than 100 Phanatic balloon displays, Hymon says she feels part of the team.

"I feel like I'm the MVP. We won't tell Bryce Harper that," Hymon said.