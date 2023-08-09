Car hits ditch, goes airborne, crashes into PA home
DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- A car hit a ditch, went airborne and slammed into the second story of a central Pennsylvania home Sunday afternoon, according to police.
This all happened on Alfarata Road in Decatur Township, Mifflin County, a little over an hour drive from Harrisburg.
Images from the Junction Fire Company showed the car lodged in the home. A tow truck was able to pull it out, leaving a huge hole behind.
The crash is believed to be intentional, though the motive was not clear.
According to the fire company, rescuers had to stabilize the house and cover the hole with a tarp due to incoming storms.
Pennsylvania State Police say the driver, a 20-year-old man, is facing charges.
