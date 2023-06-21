Family teams up to fundraise for Alex's Lemonade Stand in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Tuesday afternoon, 4-year-old Leighton McWay, her mother Alexandra and her 16-month-old brother Reese set up a lemonade stand on South Street and South Bambrey Street.

"Today we are fundraising for Alex's Lemonade Stand," Alexandra McWay said.

In a hard-hitting interview with the 4-year-old, we learned what her game plan was.

"Who wants lemonade?" Leighton McWay said.

We also learned about the particulars such as the cost and flavors of lemonade.

"Strawberry and regular," she said. Leighton added it costs $2.

It's easy to see why Leighton is such an effective salesperson. It's obviously a big reason why folks stop by.

"I see she's a great little entrepreneur, so I wanted to give her a little play and let her know there's someone out here that will patronize her," Rodney Barfield said.

But, it's not the only reason.

"We both work at CHOP and actually work at the oncology unit, so the fundraiser for Alex's Lemonade Stand is something we see a lot and a wonderful cause," Shakeia Burgin said.

When we asked Leighton's mother why they decided to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, specifically, she explained experiencing a medical procedure with her daughter and her empathy for parents of children battling cancer.

"I know that was traumatic enough as a parent that watching children with cancer or having cancer and having to go through that, it breaks my heart," Alexandra McWay said. "And I want there to be a cure and I want there to be more we can do to do that -- to help."

And help they did.