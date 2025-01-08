Philadelphia Eagles' Alec Halaby interviews for New York Jets GM position

The New York Jets have interviewed Philadelphia Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby for their general manager position.

The Jets are looking to replace Joe Douglas, who served as Philadelphia's vice president of player personnel from 2016-19 before becoming New York's general manager.

We have completed an interview with Alec Halaby for our General Manager position. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 8, 2025

This is the second straight year that Halaby has interviewed for general manager jobs in the NFL. Last year, he interviewed to become the general manager of the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders.

Halaby, who is in his 17th year with the Eagles, was named the team's assistant general manager in 2022 after he spent six seasons as the vice president of football operations and strategy. According to his bio on the Eagles' website, Halaby has focused on player evaluation, roster management and resource allocation, along with a focus on integrating traditional and analytical methods in decision-making.

Halaby, who began his career with the Eagles as an intern in the team's football operations department in 2007 and 2009, also served as the special assistant to the general manager from 2012-15 and a player personnel analyst from 2010-11.

Halaby is a native of Madison, Wisconsin, and graduated from Harvard University in 2009.