Alec Bohm's RBI double in 10th inning helps Philadelphia Phillies edge Cardinals

Alec Bohm had an RBI double in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-3.

Bohm's hit off Ryan Helsley (1-1) drove in automatic runner Cristian Pache, and Bryson Stott followed with a sacrifice fly for the insurance run as the Phillies won for the third time in their last four games.

Gregory Soto got the last three outs for his first save.

The Cardinals rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth off Jeff Hoffman (1-0) to tie it. Jordan Walker drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly and Mason Winn's two-out single tied it 3-all.

The rally spoiled the second straight scoreless start for Phillies start Spencer Turnbull, who allowed just two hits in six inning while striking out six.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas allowed two runs and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Turnbull hasn't allowed a run in 11 innings pitched this season, after tossing five scoreless against Cincinnati in his Phillies debut on April 2. The outings are his first two of at least five scoreless innings since throwing a no-hitter with Detroit on May 18, 2021.

Turnbull pitched around a leadoff double by Nolan Arenado in the second and struck out two to wriggle out of a jam in third.

The Phillies took a 2-0 lead in the fifth off four singles. Johan Rojas, who made a diving catch in center in the first, and Trea Turner had the RBI singles.

Iván Herrera greeted reliever Seranthony Domínguez with a home run to lead off the seventh and pull the Cardinals within one. Herrera's second of the season grazed the top of Marsh's glove before clearing the left field wall.

Brandon Marsh had a solo homer off Giovanny Gallegos in the ninth to give the Phillies a 3-1 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Taijuan Walker (right shoulder soreness) is scheduled to throw 60-65 pitches as he begins a rehab assignment at Triple-A Lehigh on Thursday.

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar (left rib contusion) hit on the field and did some defensive work and will return to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday to resume a rehab assignment. ... C Willson Contreras (left hand contusion) missed his fourth-straight game. ... INF/OF Tommy Edman (right wrist sprain) was cleared to start a swing progression.

UP NEXT

RHP Sonny Gray (debut) will make his first start for the Cardinals against RHP Zack Wheeler (0-1, 0.75 ERA) and the Phillies on Tuesday night. Gray is working his way back from a right hamstring strain suffered in spring training, while Wheeler is 4-2 with a 2.44 ERA in seven career starts against St. Louis.